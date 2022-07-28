Will finalise Karnataka Cabinet exercise during next Delhi visit: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who completed one year in office on Thursday, said he will discuss with the BJP central leadership regarding the expansion or rejig of his cabinet during his next visit to New Delhi and will arrive at a final decision on the matter.
He, however, did not reveal as to when his next visit to the national capital will be. "A decision has to be taken in this regard, as a political party. Most probably I will discuss this when I go to Delhi next time. I had expected to talk to J P Nadda (BJP national president) on this when he comes here, but he couldn't come (today)," Bommai said in response to a question on the cabinet exercise. "When I go to Delhi next time, I will discuss and arrive at a final decision on this," he said.
Nadda was to visit the state on Thursday to take part in the 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur near here to mark Bommai government's one year, and BJP's three years in office.
However, in the wake of the murder of a BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada district, Bommai had cancelled events organised today to mark the occasion, which led to cancellation of Nadda's visit to the state. Discontent has been simmering within a section of the party, and the Chief Minister has been under intense pressure for some time now over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of elections next year.
Though there were reports of cabinet expansion by filling in five vacant posts or some kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting equal number of new faces, and talks that - Gujarat-like complete overhaul of the state ministers - may take place, nothing has happened so far, and many aspirants feel it is "too late now" with polls fast approaching.
Bommai said his government has accomplished many achievements despite several challenges during the last one year, and has managed to take Karnataka forward on the path of development. He said his government is a teamwork with able administrators, service minded, experienced, also young and energetic people in the Cabinet.
"Mine is a cabinet with commitment and all of them have contributed towards last one year's achievements" said Bommai.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics