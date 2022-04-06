Will hold meeting to decide on mask mandate soon: Karnataka minister Sudhakar
Following a decline in Covid cases, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said a meeting will be held with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the technical advisory committee (TAC) on cancelling the mandatory order to wear masks.
“Already, four states in the country have relaxed the rule of compulsory wearing of face masks. Nearly 90% of people who wander around in public do not wear face masks. No one is even slapping fine on them. So, in a way, this is like undeclared cancellation of wearing face masks. I will discuss the matter with the chief minister,” he said.
Health commissioner D Randeep said that since the government has withdrawn the Covid-19 norms under the Disaster Management Act, the mask guideline now remains an advisory, and a penalty cannot be levied for violation.
Reacting to the development, epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu tweeted, “Instead of consensus, (it is) ironic that the use of face masks has become a contentious issue.”
Covid-19 numbers have further dwindled in Karnataka. Bengaluru has recorded only one death in the one week as of Monday, the department of health and family welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 30 districts, 14 have not reported a single Covid-19 case in the last week, the report from the department added.
On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatalities. The total number of cases now stands at 3,945,727, while the total active cases in the state stood at 1,468, the health department.
As many as 61 patients got discharged on Tuesday and the number of recoveries was 3,904,162, according to a bulletin.
Of the new cases, 24 were from Bengaluru urban that recorded no deaths, said the bulletin. While the positivity rate for the day was 0.23%, the case fatality rate was 0.33%.
A survey by Local Circles, a social media platform, found that despite people knowing that wearing face masks is the second-best prevention after vaccination for Covid-19, they do not follow the mask rule. “67% of citizens say there is limited or no mask compliance in their area, district or city. Also, in Karnataka, 51% of them have said that people have a mask but don’t wear it properly,” the survey stated.
Last Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks in public places amid a fall in Covid-19 cases.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, too, revoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act that had been in force for the last two years.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
-
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics