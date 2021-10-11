Will look at finances before deciding on fuel duty cuts: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government will soon take a decision on reducing the duty on petrol and diesel as prices of fossil fuels continue to rise across the country.

“We will take a look at our financial position, revenues and then make a decision. Let us see,” Bommai said in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The statements come at a time when prices of diesel are inching towards breaching the ₹100 mark and join petrol which is already above ₹105 in most parts of the state and country.

There has been pressure by the political opposition in Karnataka and other places across the country, demanding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel to provide some relief to citizens who have been unable to cope with the price rise of essential commodities.

There have been similar demands in other states of the country as well.

Karnataka is also facing a shortage in coal which Bommai said that the union government is looking into and assured supply.

Bommai said that there is a coal shortage globally and in India too.

“We have met the mines and geology minister, Pralhad Joshi and placed our demands before him. We are getting 10 racks everyday and we asked if this can be raised to 14 to make things better,” Bommai said.

The chief minister said that the state is also asking to fast-track its demand on supplies coming from Western Coal Fields in Maharashtra and Mahanadi Coalfields in Odisha.

“They (union) have assured us that there will be no shortage of coal for Karnataka,” Bommai said.

They have assured that there will be no shortage of coal for Karnataka.

“Distinction between daily coal supplies & coal stock: Daily coal supplies from @CoalIndiaHQ & others are meeting coal requirement for generation of electricity. Coal supplies are recording an all-time high, thus stocks at power plants are set to increase in the coming days,” Joshi said in a post on Twitter.

“We take pride that domestic coal supply has risen to substitute imported coal in the country. Furthering the vision of an #AatmanirbharBharat, domestic coal-based power generation has increased by 24% in the 1st half of this fiscal & imported coal supply has reduced by 30%,” he said in another post.

“Thermal power plants have rolling stock being replenished with daily supply. Moreover, with the withdrawal of monsoons, coal despatches are set to rise in the coming days thereby increasing coal stocks. Reiterating, there is sufficient coal stock, do not fall for fear mongering,” Joshi said.