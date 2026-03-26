Bengaluru, A 36-year-old woman and her younger brother were allegedly stabbed to death by a minor boy here on Thursday following a quarrel over an alleged illicit relationship, police said. Woman, brother stabbed to death by minor boy in Bengaluru

The deceased were identified as Yamuna and her brother Sudeep , they said.

Mallegowda and Yamuna had been married for 20 years. The couple have a 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son, police said.

The accused is a 16-year-old boy, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab him.

The incident occurred in the Peenya police station limits here.

According to police, Yamuna's husband Mallegowda was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with another woman. Yamuna and her brother had gone to the alleged woman's house to question the issue, following which a heated argument broke out.

During the altercation, the alleged woman's minor son allegedly stabbed both Yamuna and Sudeep, police said.

Both had sustained multiple stab injuries inflicted with knives on the neck, body, hands, and back, and died on the spot, a senior police said.

In his complaint, Mallegowda stated that around three months ago, a quarrel had taken place between his family and that of the other woman, over allegations of an illicit relationship between him and her.

Later, both families had reached a compromise. They had also visited Byadarahalli Police Station in January this year, it said.

He further stated that about six months ago, he had lent ₹two lakh to the alleged woman, which she repaid around 20 days ago.

However, despite this, his wife continued to quarrel with him, alleging that he had a relationship with her. Recently, there had been no such disputes, the FIR stated.

A case of murder has been registered against three people, including the alleged woman, her son and another person in connection with the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.