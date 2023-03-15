A Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) was called out by the passengers at Bengaluru’s Krishnarajapuram railway station for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger on board. In a video which is viral on the internet, the woman passenger was seen breaking down on the platform, alleging that the TTE was drunk during the duty. Woman passenger alleges misbehavior by a TTE in Bengaluru, breaks down. Video

A Twitter user named Karishma Behera took to social media on Tuesday and wrote, “Drunk TT pulled her at KJM. While the girl was telling her she had her ticket, showed ticket to TT but TT didn't listen to anything, pulled her and still misbehave with her. We need explanation for on duty drunk TT.@RailMinIndia @Central_Railway please take strict action against the TT.”

In the video, the TTE was seen yelling at the woman as she was asking for a help from the co-passengers. “Why are you pulling me and why are you touching me?” screamed at the TTE. However, the co-passengers involved and warned TTE of filing a police case if he continued to bother the passenger. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Southwestern Railways acknowledged the incident and said that an action will be taken after the inquiry.

Also Read - 'Why should I speak Hindi?' : Auto driver lashes out at passenger. Video

Meanwhile, the video went viral on Twitter and received many reactions from the users. A user named, “Strict action required against this TT. Code of conduct should get defined with the female passengers and all male staff need training on this matter. Please share female passengers' safety protocol (publicly) against any on journey harassment.”

The Twitterati also lauded the co-passengers for standing by a woman passenger when TTE allegedly misbehaved with her.