Woman, son die by suicide after argument over dinner: Police

Published on Jan 15, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Police said on Friday, the son argued with his mother over dinner. Upset over his comments, the 50-year-old woman jumped into a water sump near her house.

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son allegedly died by suicide at Ijoor village of Ramanagara district in Karnataka on Friday night, following a spat over dinner, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased are residents of Kumaraswamy Layout in Ijoor.

Upset over the arguments and his mother’s death, the son also died by suicide on the same night, the police said.

“The incident took place at about 10:30 pm. When the son got home, he asked his mother to serve him dinner. She was taking a nap. As she was exhausted, she requested that he serve it himself, which led to arguments. The woman then left and jumped into the water sump near her house,” according to the police.

The woman was shifted to a government hospital. However, she was declared brought dead, the police said.

According to the police, the son used to look after their bakery at Ijoor in Ramanagara district, which his father runs and returned home for dinner every day. The father was not at home at the time of the incident, police added.

The Ramanagar district police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

