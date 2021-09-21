Two die after fire breaks out due to gas leakage in Bengaluru building: Report

Two persons have died, while search operations for more casualties are underway after a massive fire broke out at an apartment in Bengaluru’s Devarachikkana Halli area on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The incident was reported between 4.35pm and 4.40pm, and the fire tender reached the spot at around 4.55pm, ANI reported quoting the DGP of Fire and Emergency Services Karnataka.

He added that the entire apartment complex was evacuated as soon as emergency services reached the spot. “[The] accident appears to have occurred due to domestic gas leakage,” the DGP told ANI.

Bengaluru | Accident appears to have occurred due to domestic gas leakage. 2 persons have died, search ops underway. The incident reported around 4.35pm-4.40pm,&fire tender reached here around 4.55pm.Entire apartment complex evacuated: DGP & DG Fire & Emergency Services Karnataka pic.twitter.com/L32MdjGreW — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

As many as three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, ANI reported earlier citing the fire department.

In pictures that were shared by ANI, a woman could be seen trapped inside the apartment as bystanders watch firemen trying to put off the flames and bring the situation under control.

