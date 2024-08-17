Women express concerns over sexual harassment at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park amid Kolkata rape-murder: Report

Amid national concerns about women's safety after the horrifying Kolkata rape-murder case, visitors at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park have reported incidents of men exposing themselves to them inappropriately. A video shared on August 15 captures a woman discussing her encounter with a man who allegedly frequents areas where women gather and engages in lewd behaviour, The Hindu reported. The video also indicates that several women have faced similar harassment. Despite calls for increased security, officials say no formal complaints have been filed, and police are investigating the matter. (Representative image)(AFP Photo)

Many women corroborated these claims on social media, recounting their own experiences with the man and even a younger individual exhibiting inappropriate conduct, the report said. Regular park-goers assert that such incidents are not uncommon.

An official from the Cubbon Park Conservation Committee spoke to the publication and highlighted that these troubling behaviours are often observed, and although calls for increased security have been made, the proposed measures, such as placing emergency contact numbers, have not yet been implemented. She noted that women typically cannot file complaints as the offenders flee before any action can be taken.

The Horticulture Department officials, however, reported no formal complaints about these incidents. While there have been isolated cases of inappropriate behaviour, such as two men being apprehended for wandering unclothed, no recent complaints have been made, the deputy director of the Cubbon Park said, as quoted in the report. She also urged women to report any such incidents directly to park security, promising increased patrols if necessary.

In response to the social media post, the Bengaluru City Police also reportedly confirmed that the Cubbon Park police are actively addressing the situation.