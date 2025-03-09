'Women will run the show': DK Shivakumar calls on women to gear up for Assembly, Lok Sabha elections

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday urged women to gear up for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the impact of the Women's Reservation Bill. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

According to news agency ANI, he was speaking at an International Women's Day event, he said, "The Women's Reservation Bill is expected to take effect in 2028. Prepare to contest the elections—no one can stop you in a democratic system."

Highlighting the growing role of women in governance, he noted that women hold power from the panchayat level to Parliament. "While there is already 50% reservation for women in Panchayats, many men still control decision-making through female family members. This will change as women become fully capable of leading on their own," he added.

He noted that the previous UPA government at the Centre had tried to pass the Women's Reservation Bill but could not do so due to "certain reasons."

"The Congress government under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh was planning to bring a women's reservation bill but could not due to certain reasons. The Bill has been passed, and it will take effect for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. We are not sure who will have to lose the seats because of this new reservation," he said.

He said that women play an important role in their families and society.

"There are umpteen examples in history which highlight the importance of women in our society. Basavanna rightly called them punya sthree," he said.

"Women are making waves in all fields. They have the ability to rule the country in the future. Indira Gandhi had already set a precedent. Women's reservation bill changes a lot of things in the days to come," he added.

Shivakumar said that four of five guarantees of the Congress government in the State were "directly empowering women."

"Women's day events must be fully organised and managed by women. Male officials should not be associated with such events in the future. I have come to this region to take the blessings of women of Kalyana Karnataka, though there was a major event in Bengaluru," he said.

"Four of five guarantees are directly empowering women. Our government is committed to empowering women economically," he added.

(With PTI inputs)