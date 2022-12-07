‘Won't take the side of any mafia’: Bengaluru top cop on Lucky Ali's complaint

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy on Tuesday said police are not involved with any mafia after singer Lucky Ali alleged that his farm in the Karnataka capital is being encroached by land mafia with the help of local police.

The IPS officer spoke to news agency ANI, and said he has seen the singer's posts on social media, but urged him to lodge a formal complaint. “We have seen it on social media, but we don't respond to social media. If somebody has any problem then they should lodge a complaint. Police won't take the side of any mafia,” Pratap Reddy said.

Lucky Ali on Sunday posted several tweets alleging that his farm in Yelahanka is being encroached illegally by a Sudhir Reddy, saying he belongs to the 'Bangalore Land Mafia’. Adding that he is in Dubai for work, Ali said the mafia members have forcibly entered his farm and are refusing to show the relevant documents.

He also accused an IAS officer, Rohini Sindhuri, of helping him. Sindhuri later spoke to a publication and denied the claims, warning that she would file a defamation case against the singer.

Ali also shared a post on Facebook a couple days later where he said he had filed a complaint regarding the same to the jurisdictional ACP. “I have not had any positive response as yet. My family and small children are alone on the farm. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land,” he said.