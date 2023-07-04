Yediyurappa, BJP leaders stage protest at Freedom Park against Karnataka govt for ‘misleading’ people

The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday staged protests inside and outside the state Assembly against the Congress government over its alleged failure to fulfil the five poll guarantees in toto. The move led to the adjournment of the lower House twice in the pre-lunch session. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel and others during a protest against the state government in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Savitha B)

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda joined hundreds of BJP workers at the Freedom Park here to protest against the government. Yediyurappa charged the Congress with 'misleading' people through their five guarantees.

ALSO READ | War of words break out in Karnataka assembly between CM, Bommai, over Cong's ‘failed’ poll promises

"Our agitation is against the failure of fulfilling the five guarantees. We are also opposing the government's stand to withdraw the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, which our government had introduced in the past," he said.

Later talking to reporters, Yediyurappa, a central BJP Parliamentary Board member, backed JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's allegation of "transfer business", referring to alleged corruption, going on in the state.

ALSO READ | Karnataka budget session begins; BJP gears up for battle, Cong has task cut out

"Whatever Kumaraswamy has said is absolutely true and I support his statement. We will fight together in future," the BJP stalwart said. Kumaraswamy had alleged that a new tax system "YST Tax" has been introduced by the state government.

Earlier in the day, BJP legislators stormed the well of the House and raised slogans against the Congress over alleged delay in implementing the five guarantees made by it ahead of the elections, leading to a brief adjournment by Speaker U T Khader.