‘You went to US and…’: Mohandas Pai slams DK Shivakumar for his pothole-free Bengaluru promise within 15 days

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 19, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Mohandas Pai further attacked DK Shivakumar and said he failed as a minister for Bengaluru development in all the ways.

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai slammed Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for not fixing the potholes in Bengaluru within 15 days, as he promised a few weeks ago. Pai asked how long the people of Bengaluru should suffer because of bad roads.

‘You went to US and…’: Mohandas Pai slams DK Shivakumar for his pothole-free Bengaluru promise within 15 days
‘You went to US and…’: Mohandas Pai slams DK Shivakumar for his pothole-free Bengaluru promise within 15 days

Also Read - ‘All Bengaluru potholes will be filled within 15 days,’ says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Sharing a video posted by BJP MP PC Mohan, Mohandas Pai said, “Minister @DKShivakumar, you promised to fix potholes in Bengaluru within 15 days and then went to the US on holiday? We continue to suffer! What happened to your promise? Can citizens trust your word any more?”

He further attacked DK Shivakumar and said he failed as a minister for Bengaluru development. “You are failing drastically as Minister for Bengaluru. We trusted you, hoped you would improve our lives, but you are failing us,” he added.

DK Shivakumar is currently in the United States on a personal trip. Before leaving, he promised that potholes in Bengaluru would be fixed within 15 days. He directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to identify the damaged roads and fix them immediately.

Also Read - Instagrammer mocks Kannada activism with viral reel, Bengaluru Police responds. Video

Earlier, DK Shivakumar said, “I asked the BBMP commissioner to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru in the next 15 days. The civic body found 2,795 potholes across the city, and they will be filled at a cost of 660 crore. Compared to previous years, people are now less affected by rains.”

He also urged people to report potholes around their surroundings through a dedicated app. “There is a dedicated mobile app for reporting about potholes called Raste Gundi Gamana, and I request people to use it. Within 15 days, I will tour the city and personally monitor the pothole situation on the ground.”

Earlier, Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) urged the Karnataka government to fix the condition of roads, especially between KR Puram and Silkboard junction.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
