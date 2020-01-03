BEST gets 25 new mini AC buses

cities

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday got 25 new mini air-conditioned (AC) buses.

These 21-seater buses were inducted into the fleet by Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray at Wadala bus depot. BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said, “With inclusion of these 25 buses, the total number of AC buses on wet lease has reached 147. We will add more AC buses in the next phase.” He added that after the reduction in fares, BEST ferries around 32 lakh passengers on an average every day.

BEST has planned to expand its fleet to 6,000 buses in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, BEST decided to include 1,500 midi and mini buses on wet lease, for a period of seven to 10 years.

The BEST administration is keen on hiring mini and midi buses as their smaller size allows them to move faster on narrow and congested city roads. However, BEST committee member Shrikant Kawathankar said that with the administration providing conductors for buses on wet lease, there was a shortage of staff to run the undertaking’s own buses. “Also, these [25] buses will remain off the road on weekends for maintenance purpose…this is nothing but the mismanagement of wet leasing, which leads to financial losses,” he said.

According to Kawathankar, these 25 buses will be running without conductors, which, he said, would increase chances of passengers travelling ticketless.

