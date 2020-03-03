e-paper
BFUHS invites applications for admission to PG courses from tomorrow

The move comes after the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) issued a notification in this regard on Monday .

Mar 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Tuesday invited applications for admissions to post-graduate courses in its seven medical and 12 dental colleges from March 4.

As per the notification, 50% of the seats in private medical colleges are under government quota, 50 per cent management/minority quota seats, including 15% NRI quota. However, both Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College (SGRDMC), Amritsar, and Adesh Medical College (AMC), Bathinda, are exempted from this rule.

In SGRDMC, there will be 50 per cent management quota seats, including 7.5% NRI seats, and 50% quota for the Sikh minority, including 7.5% for NRI Sikhs.

In AMC, 85% seats have been earmarked for bonafide residents of Punjab and 15 per cent for candidates of other states while 50 per cent of these candidates will be those who have done their MBBS from AMC.

As per the government notification, an MD and MS (clinical) student in government medical college will have to pay ₹4.5 lakh fee for the three-year course, for MD/MS (basic sciences), the fee is ₹3.30 lakh. In private medical colleges, this fee is ₹19.50 lakh and ₹7.80 lakh, respectively. However, the AMC is free to fix its own fee structure as per the Adesh University Act.

