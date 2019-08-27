Bharti Kisan Union demands compensation for damaged crops in Muktsar

cities

Farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) met Muktsar deputy commissioner Aravind Kumar and demanded a survey of the damaged crops on Monday.

The farmers alleged that though a month had elapsed since their crop was damaged due to heavy rain, they had still not received relief from the government. The farmers also held protests to highlight the issue but to no avail.

While many farmers have re-sown the paddy crop, they said this had put additional monetary strain on them. The district is prone to waterlogging and choked drains worsened the situation.

The union’s (Sidhupur) secretary Gyan Singh said, “The rainfall in July damaged hundreds of acres of crop along with houses and cattle shelters. However, no damage survey has been conducted so far. We have requested the deputy commissioner to survey the damage and provide us with compensation.”

Muktsar district revenue officer Avtar Singh said, “Approximately 7,982 acres of crop and 224 houses were damaged due to rain last month. The report will be finalised after all water is drained from the area.”

“The government has already ordered a girdawri (survey) of the area and revenue officials have been deputed for the same. Suitable compensation will be provided to the farmers after the survey,” said Aravind.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 01:05 IST