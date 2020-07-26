e-paper
Bhayander housing society converts office into quarantine centre

Bhayander housing society converts office into quarantine centre

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:41 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, residents of Om Sundaram Housing Society in Bhayander have converted its office into a 2-bed quarantine centre for 188-odd residents living in 47 flats in the complex. The step was taken to provide the residents with a space other than government isolation wards, said Pramod Tambe, chairman of the society.

Tambe said, “We have also waived three months’ maintenance fee from the members due to the national lockdown since March.”

Independent MLA of Mira-Bhayandar Geeta Jain inaugurated the centre last week. “This is a good project by the residents and we should appreciate the society for taking such a step,” said Jain.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing daily and the civic body is struggling to increase the beds for patients of the twin cities. There is also a shortage of ambulance. Hence, housing societies which have enough space should take a lesson from this society,” said Jain.

The isolation room is equipped with oximeters, thermal guns, sanitiser, oxygen cylinder, de-humidifier and also has an attached toilet.

Sambhaji Waghmare, deputy commissioner of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation, has appreciated the effort saying, “Such a facility for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms are allowed provided the conditions and protocols laid out by the state health department including safety of other residents are maintained.”

