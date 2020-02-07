e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Bhiwandi dyeing unit catches fire

Bhiwandi dyeing unit catches fire

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A major fire broke out in a four-storey building of a dyeing unit in Bhiwandi on Thursday. It took more than four hours to control the fire as Bhiwandi fire brigade did not have the required equipment. They had to take help from regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

No one was injured, said an official. The cause of the fire is not known.

RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said, “Initially four fire engines, three from Bhiwandi and one from Kalyan, were battling the blaze. We had to call for more fire tenders after the flames spread.”

top news
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Sisodia on alleged bribery charges
CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Sisodia on alleged bribery charges
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities