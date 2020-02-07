Bhiwandi dyeing unit catches fire

cities

A major fire broke out in a four-storey building of a dyeing unit in Bhiwandi on Thursday. It took more than four hours to control the fire as Bhiwandi fire brigade did not have the required equipment. They had to take help from regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

No one was injured, said an official. The cause of the fire is not known.

RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said, “Initially four fire engines, three from Bhiwandi and one from Kalyan, were battling the blaze. We had to call for more fire tenders after the flames spread.”