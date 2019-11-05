e-paper
Bhiwandi flyover open to motorists

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:18 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Rajnouli bridge in Bhiwandi was finally thrown open to the public on Monday after local politician raised an outcry. members of Jai Agri Seva Sanstha forcefully opened the 150m-long bridge on Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

They said the bridge, built by the MMRDA at a cost of ₹73 crore, had been completed around three months ago, but the authority was delaying its inauguration.

A traffic policeman deployed near the bridge said Yashwant Patil, president of Jai Agri Seva Sanstha, from Dapode village in Bhiwandi, with his workers, forcefully opened the bridge around 2pm on Monday.

“Hours later, the bridge was officially inaugurated by member of Parliament Kapil Patil,” the traffic officer said.

The bridge, connecting Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi, is expected to ease congestion on Nashik-Mumbai route and motorists will save around 25 minutes.

“The bridge has four lanes. Only two lanes of the bridge have been opened for vehicles. The other two lanes will be opened after a few days owing to minor construction work on bridge,” said a senior traffic officer from Bhiwandi traffic unit, Thane.

