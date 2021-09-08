Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 16-yr-old hacked to death, stalker held in MP: cops
The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.(Representational image)
Bhopal News | 16-yr-old hacked to death, stalker held in MP: cops

Durgesh Armo, Balaghat sub-divisional officer, said the accused, Kiran Maskole, had been stalking the girl. After the Class 11 student refused to marry him, Maskole on Monday hit her with an axe, he added.
By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:15 AM IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hacking a 16-year-old girl to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, police said.

Durgesh Armo, Balaghat sub-divisional officer, said the accused, Kiran Maskole, had been stalking the girl. After the Class 11 student refused to marry him, Maskole on Monday hit her with an axe, he added.

“The girl was on her way home from school with her friends when Maskole attacked her. Her friends are in shock. They initially refused to recognise the accused but later informed the police that Kiran killed the girl. He used to follow her, forcing her to marry him,” the police officer said.

The girl was taken to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared her brought dead, Armo said, adding that the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Further investigation is on, said the officer.

