2 cheetahs released in Kuno National Park’s Aahera tourism zone

BHOPAL: Two male cheetahs, Agni and Vayu, were released in the Palpur forest in Kuno National Park (KNP) on the occasion of International Cheetah Day on Wednesday. The male cheetahs were translocated from South Africa in February 2023. The release of Agni and Vayu is part of efforts to reintroduce the species in India (X/minforestmp)

“This area is part of Ahera tourism zone. Now, due to presence of Cheetahs in tourism zone, tourists may get opportunity to see cheetah during safari visit,” KNP field director Uttam Sharma said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is the first time in two years after cheetahs were translocated from Namibia and South Africa that tourists would be able to see the free-ranging cheetahs in MP, he added. Pawan, the only cheetah that was roaming in the wild after its release, was found dead in September this year near a water body.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was an ideal place for wildlife in the entire country. “This is why Madhya Pradesh has become a Tiger State. Cheetahs are not only the heritage of our state but also of the country. Therefore, we have to preserve this heritage. May our affection for cheetahs remain the same,” he said, according to a statement issued by the state government.

The chief minister expressed hope that tourism will also pick up pace. “About a hundred years ago, cheetah had become extinct not only from Madhya Pradesh but also from the entire country or Asia. With the inspiration of Prime Minister (Shri) Narendra Modi, we started a campaign to bring this animal from other continents and settle it here. I am satisfied that the family of cheetahs is flourishing in Madhya Pradesh. With this experiment, it will be possible that other states will also be able to become partners in future,” the CM added.

The statement also said KNP released its calendar for next year and released a short film that captured glimpses of the cheetah project over the last two years. A video story of Baghcha, the last displaced village of the National Park, was also released.

Forest officials plan to release a female cheetah also.

A senior forest department official said Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh would develop a 17,000 sqkm cheetah corridor so that cheetahs can move from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur, which is being developed as a second home for Cheetah.

“Forest officials in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will be trained by Madhya Pradesh Forest officials to monitor and take care of them,” said the officer.

The national park has 10 adult cheetahs and 12 cubs in the enclosure.