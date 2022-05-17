2 children die, 12 serious in Madhya Pradesh after eating at wedding function
Bhopal/Chhindwara: Two children died and 12 others fell ill after eating at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, police said.
Police said those who fell ill were admitted to a hospital in Padhurna.
The two dead children were identified as Palak Uike, 8 and Akshara Uike, 12, residents of Kodia village.
Village secretary Ganpat Dhurve said the children ate after the wedding function on Sunday evening.
“The wedding took place in the afternoon but a few guests stayed long and also consumed the meals cooked during the day for dinner. Later, all of them complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea. Their condition deteriorated. Palak died in the house while Akshara died in the hospital,” Dhurve said.
Local police officer Amit Kori said, “The villagers buried Palak in the morning. Now, we have conducted the postmortem of Akshara to know the exact reason behind the death because only a few people fell ill.”
-
Two arrested for robbing labourer of cellphone, money in Shivaji Nagar: Police
The police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly robbing a labourer in Shivaji Nagar area, Sector 11, on May 10, of cellphone and cash which Mukhiya was about to deposit in a bank, said the officials. They grabbed him and snatched away ₹7,900 and his cellphone, and escaped, according to the police. The arrested suspects were produced before a court, and taken on a one-day police remand on Monday, said the police.
-
Gurugram: Green activists allege trees felled illegally at Mangar Bani
Gurugam: Environmental activists on Monday alleged that more than 200 trees were felled illegally in the Mangar Bani buffer zone, spread over 2 to 3 acres in the Aravallis, adjacent to a sacred grove. The activists alleged involvement of a timber mafia and demanded action against the miscreants. According to Sunil Harsana, environmentalist, and resident, the incident occurred at Sahabwala Johad, near Mangar Bani, which is a protected forest area.
-
World Hypertension Day: Survey finds fast food, pressure to perform turning kids hypertensive
Fast food, pressure of meeting expectations from a young age is affecting the health of school going children who are turning hypertensive, a survey has revealed. The survey revealed around five percent of the school going children in Lucknow were found to be suffering from high blood pressure. Around 5000 students from different schools were surveyed by Vandana Awasthy, who did her PhD from KGMU and Dr Abhinav Verma.
-
Gurugram: Sector 46 residents protest against power cuts
Gurugram: Residents of Sector 46 and adjoining areas came out to protest power outages and register their grievances against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Around 300 residents gathered at the Sector 46 community centre in the evening and marched to Bakhtawar Chowk where they held a three-hour long protest. Residents also took to Twitter and posted about their grievances, tagging authorities.
-
Gurugram weather: Cloudy, windy conditions bring relief from heat
Gurugram: Cloudy weather and a change in wind pattern brought Gurugram residents relief from the relentless extreme heatwave on Monday as the maximum temperature in the region dropped to 44.7 degrees Celsius (C), a drop of 3.4 degrees from Sunday when the city recorded a maximum temperature of 48.1C, the highest temperature in 56 years.
