2 dead, 4 including 3-yr-old girl hurt after wall near Mahakal temple collapses

ByShruti Tomar
Sep 27, 2024 09:46 PM IST

The wall was being constructed around the building of an old Maharajwada school which was being converted into a heritage hotel

BHOPAL: Two persons were killed and four injured after a boundary wall of an under-construction heritage hotel near gate number four of Mahakaleshwar temple collapsed following heavy rains in Ujjain on Friday evening, police said.

Two of the four persons injured in the incident have been taken to a hospital in Indore (Screengrab)
Two of the four persons injured in the incident have been taken to a hospital in Indore (Screengrab)

Ujjain district collector Neeraj Singh told reporters that two persons died and four people were injured. “The rescue operation is going on”.

The deceased have been identified as Farheen Khan, 22, a resident of Jaisinghpura and Ajay Yogi, 27, a resident of Shivshakti Nagar.

Among the injured are Sharda Bai, 40, a resident of Ujjainia village and three-year-old Ruhi of Jaisinghpura in Ujjain. Two of the injured have been referred to Bombay Hospital Indore.

A second police officer said the efforts to remove the debris with heavy machinery such as earth movers were continuing amid the heavy downpour.

“This is a natural calamity. We are trying to provide all kinds of help to the families of injured and deceased,” said the temple’s head priest Ashish Pujari said,

The boundary wall, which collapsed on Friday, was being constructed around the building of an old Maharajwada school which was being converted into a heritage hotel under the Mahakal Phase 2 estimated to cost 300 crore.

