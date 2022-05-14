3 cops shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh, 1 poacher killed
BHOPAL: Three police personnel were shot dead and one driver was injured in an attack by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday, said police.
A poacher who was identified as Naushad Mewati was also killed in the incident.
Sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, constables Neeraj Bhargava and Santram were shot dead in the forest of Aron.
“The police got information of poaching of blackbuck in the forest of Aron in Guna. When police personnel reached the spot, the poachers, who were on motorbikes, started firing,” said Guna superintendent of police, Rajeev Mishra.
“The police personnel retaliated. In the firing three police personnel were killed and a poacher was killed. The driver of the police vehicle was also injured,” said the SP.
Home minister Narottam Mishra said strict action will be taken against the criminals.
Leader of opposition in the state assembly Govind Singh demanded resignation of the home minister for failing in maintaining the law and order.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of ₹1 crore for the next kin of the deceased.
-
Delhi CM on Mundka fire tragedy: 'Those found responsible won't be spared'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised 'stringent action' against those found guilty for a fire in the city's Mundka, as he arrived to take stock of the situation, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia.
-
3 Madhya Pradesh cops killed by poachers, CM says 'sacrifice won't go in vain'
Three police personnel were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early Saturday after some poachers opened fire at them. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that strictest action will be taken against the accused to “set an example” in the times to come. Sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - have died in the incidethe state's home minister Narottam Mishra, he added. Chief minister Chouhan held a high-level meeting over the incident.
-
Can’t reject railway accident claim on grounds of victim’s negligence: Bombay HC
Railway accident claims cannot be rejected on the grounds of negligence of the deceased, the Bombay high court observed while allowing the claim of a victim's family. The court reversed the January 23, 2019 order of the Nagpur Railway Accident Claims Tribunal, rejecting the family's claim on the grounds that the man died due to Roshanlal Tembhare's own negligent act in trying to alight from a running train.
-
World Migratory Bird Day: Spot these summer beauties
There's a special set of birds which migrate to old forests of Delhi and the surrounding areas in the summer. “Blue-tailed and Blue-cheeked bee-eaters kick off the summer migration of birds that come to the region to breed. One can see these at Gurugram's Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Mangar Bani and Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Vasant Kunj,” shares Anita Mani, a birder from Delhi. Another avian beauty is the Indian paradise flycatcher.
-
Kumaraswamy kicks off JDS poll campaign saying ‘I will rise like the phoenix’
Claiming to be the "phoenix" that his father H D Deve Gowda had referred to, while demitting the office of the Prime Minister in 1997, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday kick-starting his party's poll campaign for 2023 Karnataka assembly polls, vowed to establish a government of Kannadigas in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics