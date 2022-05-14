3 cops shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh, 1 poacher killed

BHOPAL: Three police personnel were shot dead and one driver was injured in an attack by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday, said police.

A poacher who was identified as Naushad Mewati was also killed in the incident.

Sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, constables Neeraj Bhargava and Santram were shot dead in the forest of Aron.

“The police got information of poaching of blackbuck in the forest of Aron in Guna. When police personnel reached the spot, the poachers, who were on motorbikes, started firing,” said Guna superintendent of police, Rajeev Mishra.

“The police personnel retaliated. In the firing three police personnel were killed and a poacher was killed. The driver of the police vehicle was also injured,” said the SP.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said strict action will be taken against the criminals.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Govind Singh demanded resignation of the home minister for failing in maintaining the law and order.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of ₹1 crore for the next kin of the deceased.