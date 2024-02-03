30k teachers’ post lying vacant in schools: Haryana tells HC

A report submitted in Punjab and Haryana high court by the Haryana government has revealed that as many as 30,000 posts of teachers, including 16,537 posts of TGTs and 11,341 posts of PGTs, are lying vacant in state schools. The response has been submitted in proceedings of a 2017 petition by one Amarjeet and other villagers from Kaithal who had approached the court demanding that the safety of students be ensured from the dilapidated building that had already been declared unfit and dangerous for students. (HT Photo)

In an affidavit filed by Jitender Kumar, director of secondary education, Haryana, the government said it has initiated the process for direct recruitment of 7,575 posts of TGTs and 4,526 posts of PGTs, which is at various stages.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The response has been submitted in proceedings of a 2017 petition by one Amarjeet and other villagers from Kaithal who had approached the court demanding that the safety of students be ensured from the dilapidated building that had already been declared unfit and dangerous for students. Subsequently, the high court has been seeking reports from the government about infrastructural requirements and manpower, etc. in these proceedings in all the schools of the state.

As per the report, up to Class 8 are managed by the directorate of elementary education and from 9 to 12 Class by the directorate of secondary education.

There are 44,284 sanctioned posts of primary teachers (PRTs) in the state and as per student strength, 35,638 posts of PRTs are required while 35,485 PRTs are currently working.

The affidavit further said there are 41,429 sanctioned posts of TGTs and as per students’ strength, 39,748 teachers are required. As many as 23,211 posts are filled and the remaining 16,537 are lying vacant, the affidavit said, adding that the posts to be filled are 8,475 posts meant for direct quota recruitment and 8,062 for promotional.

The affidavit further said that in the case of PGTs, 43,675 are sanctioned posts and as per student strength requirement is of 37,737 posts. As of now, 26,396 posts are filled and 11,341 are lying vacant, which are 6,987 posts meant for direct quota recruitment and 4,354 for promotional quota recruitment.

The report added that as a stop-gap arrangement, the requisition was sent to Haryana Koshal Nigam (HRKN) to fill 7,651 posts of TGTs and 3,330 posts of PGTs in various subjects on a contract basis. The HKRN has deployed 3,915 TGTs and 418 PGTs. The government is also in the process of filling up vacancies through promotions, which is a continuous process.