65-year-old man arrested with heroin worth 3 crore

Mumbai A 65-year-old man was on Sunday arrested with a kilo of heroin worth ₹3 crore by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police crime branch.

The accused, Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of the Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan and came to the city to deliver the contraband to a drug supplier.

Khan is a repeat offender as the ANC had previously registered a case against him in 2013 for possession of 500 grams of heroin.

“He spent a few months in jail and after being released, he went to his native place and started delivering the contraband to Mumbai again,” said police inspector Rajendra Dahifale of the Azad Maidan ANC unit.

Besides, Khan is wanted in a heroin seizure case registered by the Worli unit in October 202, added Dahifale.

Deputy commissioner of police (ANC), Datta Nalawade, said that Khan was among the major suppliers of heroin in Mumbai from Rajasthan.

“We got specific information about a new consignment coming to the city. Accordingly, the team laid a trap in Borivali. As soon as he got off the bus, we nabbed him. During the search we found one kg heroin,” Nalawade said.

The accused was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody till January 19.

“We have arrested 14 people in heroin seizure cases since June 2021 and seized contraband worth ₹44 crore. Six people out of 14 are from Rajasthan,” Nalawade added.

“In Mumbai heroin is mainly supplied from three districts — Pratapgarh and Jhalawar from Rajasthan and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. We have found the list of all major suppliers of heroin in the city after we arrested two persons Hakim Gul Khan and Jeevanlal Bherulal Mida in October. We had seized 5 kg of heroin worth ₹15 crore from them. Both of them are residents of Rajasthan,” added Nalawade.