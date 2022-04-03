954 MP govt staff with more than 2 kids served notices
A show-cause notice has been issued to 954 employees of the school education department in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh for violating a service rule that bars them from having more than two children, district education officer Atul Mudgal said on Saturday.
“According to a circular of General Administration Department issued in 2000, if any employee has a third child born after January 26, 2001, then that employee will not be eligible to continue in the government job. Every appointment letter post-January 26, 2001, specified the rule,” he said.
While some of the teachers stated that they were unaware of the rule, others said action should be taken against only those whose appointment letters mentioned the rule.
The notice was served a month ago after the department sought information on the number of employees who have more than two children.
A senior officer of the state’s school education department, who didn’t want to be named, said, “The school education department sought information regarding employees who have more than two children and a third child born after January 26, 2001. The information was sought based on the question of an MLA during the budget session. However, many districts are still gathering the information.”
Mudgal said he had received information that 954 employees and teachers in his district have more than two children. “After gathering information, I served show-cause notices to all of them. As many as 154 employees replied, while others are yet to. In the reply, teachers are giving unsatisfactory explanations stating they were unaware of the rule. I will send their replies to the state government to take action,” he added.
“A showcase notice was issued to us. We’ve intimated to the authorities that there’s no mention of the rule in our appointment letter. We’re scared and paranoid. Action should be taken only against those whose appointment letter had the rule mentioned in it,” said Mohan Singh Kushwaha, one of the teachers who got the notice
-
Amritsar: Rising pollution taking the shine off Golden Temple
The gold plating and marble surface of the holiest Sikh shrine, Golden Temple are losing their sheen, thanks to the rising pollution in the holy city. This has made the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee getting it cleaned frequently. As per data assessed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the quantity of air pollutants that affect the gold plating and marble surface is increasing.
-
Healing through mantras: Session to be held in Lucknow today
Aiming to spread knowledge about Divya Chikitsa Mantras that use sound and vibrations to bring about the desired effect and changes in the human body, the Dhyan Foundation is organising sessions for the people in Lucknow. The public session on Sunday, at the Jahangiriabad Palace, Hazratganj, begins at 4 pm. Those wishing to experience the Divya Chikitsa Mantras may join the session.
-
Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Ludhiana street
Ludhiana: Tension gripped in Sundar Nagar area of Ludhiana after torn pages of “gutka sahib” (holy book) were found scattered in the streets on Saturday afternoon. The police initiated the probe after reaching the spot. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer said a resident noticed the pages of “gutka sahib” in the afternoon and informed the police. The police scanned the CCTVs footage installed near the spot but found nothing.
-
Missing ‘saroops’: HC reinstates 3 SGPC staffers, says rules not followed in sacking them
In a setback to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered reinstatement of three gurdwara body employees who were dismissed in 2020 over their alleged involvement in a case of 328 missing “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib. The HC said the SGPC did not follow rules while dismissing then assistant secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baaz Singh and helper Dalbir Singh.
-
MNNIT’s Verma takes additional charge as IIIT-A director
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, director, Prof RS Verma, took additional charge as director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), on Saturday. In pursuance of the Union ministry of Education order, dated February14, 2022, IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan handed over charge to Verma in a brief ceremony at IIIT-A's Jhalwa campus. Verma will be the IIIT-Allahabad director till a regular incumbent takes over, IIIT-A officials said.
