Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
Night curfew will be imposed in Bhopal and Indore districts of Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday night, said an official of the home department on Tuesday.
The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan on Tuesday to contain the spread of Covid-19 as the positivity rate in the state has risen to 5.4%. As many as 797 positive cases were reported in the state on Monday, the highest in the past two-and-half months.
Also Read | Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM
Night curfew has been imposed in Bhopal and Indore, the worst affected districts in MP. In eight other districts -- Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul, Khargone, and Jabalpur -- the markets will be closed by 10pm, said the official cited above.
Indore and Bhopal recorded 259 and 199 positive cases respectively on Monday.
The districts administration in Bhopal and Indore put a ban on all political rallies, social and religious congregations. Only 200 people will be allowed to attend weddings in these two districts.
Thermal screening and seven-day home quarantine for travellers from Maharashtra will be continued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles
- In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP to auction unused govt properties to fund direct money transfer schemes
- The MP government has released tenders for selling 18 properties including three bus depots and booking offices of MP Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC) apart from other government owned properties in the past 2 months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP needs 8.1 million first doses of vaccine: CM Chouhan as tally nears 268,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Congress seeks Shivraj Chouhan's resignation after SC slammed law & order
- Govind Singh and four others were accused of killing Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. However, criminal charges were dropped against him later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 4.1% in Madhya Pradesh, highest in 2 months
- The state has 4,335 active cases of Covid-19. The highest number of cases have been reported in Indore (203), followed by Bhopal (138).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra devotees defy ban, walk through forests to reach Shiva temples in MP
- The SP said most of the devotees, who approached by road in vehicles, were sent back, but devotees, in small groups reached the temples on foot from Nagpur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhi statue damaged by monkeys in MP's Mandsaur, say Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspecting her character, MP man chops off wife's hand, leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP to hold Ram Leelas to remind tribals of Hindu ‘past’ amid call for Sarna code
- Some Tribal rights activists, however, claimed that the decision was an attempt to spoil the tribal culture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh sees 457 cases, 382 recoveries, 2 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cybercriminals clone cheque meant for Ram temple, siphon off over a lakh
- Fraudsters developed a clone of the cheque which was publicised on social media as a donation for Ram temple construction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Assembly: Uproar on farm loan waiver, Congress members walk out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nari Adalat to open across panchayats to resolve family disputes': MP CM
- Addressing a function organised on Women’s Day on Monday, Chouhan made several announcements for empowering women.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox