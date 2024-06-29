 Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 29, 2024, is 29.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 31.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 28.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 30, 2024 27.79 °C Moderate rain
July 1, 2024 27.8 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 28.61 °C Light rain
July 3, 2024 25.04 °C Light rain
July 4, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain
July 5, 2024 28.38 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 24.77 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.64 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.8 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 26.96 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bhopal weather update on June 29, 2024
Bhopal weather update on June 29, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On