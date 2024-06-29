Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 27.79 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 27.8 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 28.61 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 25.04 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 28.38 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 24.77 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 29, 2024, is 29.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 31.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 28.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

