Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 29, 2024, is 29.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 31.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 28.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 30, 2024
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|27.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|28.61 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|25.04 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|29.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|24.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.07 °C
|Light rain
