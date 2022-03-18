Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Bhopal’s NLIU prof booked for sexually harassing 2 students
Bhopal’s NLIU prof booked for sexually harassing 2 students

Two students on Thursday evening filed a complaint against the professor at a women’s police station accusing him of sending obscene messages on phone
Published on Mar 18, 2022 08:19 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal: Bhopal’s National Law Institute University (NLIU) professor, who resigned over sexual harassment allegations last week, has been booked for sexually harassing two students.

The students on Thursday evening filed a complaint against the professor at a women’s police station accusing him of sending obscene messages on phone.

Additional police commissioner Sachin Atulkar said a First Information Report has been filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty). Atulkar said further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.

The professor resigned on March 10 after a group of students accused him of sexually harassing women over two decades. The matter came to light when 20 students met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking an inquiry against the professor, whose name is being withheld till the inquiry against him is completed.

The students alleged the professor would send inappropriate messages and videos to women students and ask them to meet him at his residence.

Assistant police commissioner Nidhi Saxena probed the matter before the students filed the complaint.

The professor rejected the allegations saying he resigned under pressure but later wrote to the university vice-chancellor saying he wanted to withdraw his resignation. He also filed a complaint against five students for harassing and threatening him. Police said a case will be registered after an investigation.

