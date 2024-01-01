BJP MLA’s son arrested on attempt to murder charge after CCTV clip emerges

BHOPAL: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator’s son in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on an attempt to murder charge after he hit a two-wheeler with his sports utility vehicle on December 31 night, police said on Monday. Police said Dinesh Lodhi was arrested on a complaint of Ravindra Yadav (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police move came after video footage recorded by closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) of the incident emerged.

The suspect, Dinesh Lodhi, is the son of BJP’s Pritam Lodhi who was elected from MP’s Picchore assembly segment. Days after his father was elected, Ravindra Yadav of Jalalpura village in Picchore said Dinesh Lodhi allegedly threatened him. “I was being harassed allegedly for not supporting his father in the election,” he said.

Gwalior superintendent of police, Rajesh Chandel, said: “The complainant Ravindra Yadav alias Lalu informed police that Dinesh Lodhi hit his Activa (two-wheeler) with a speeding Scorpio on Sunday in a bid to kill him. His two-year-old nephew was sitting on the Activa. He narrowly escaped.”

“Dinesh committed a crime and he deserved to be arrested. I will not support a criminal whether he is my son or someone else,” Pritam Lodhi said after his son’s arrest.