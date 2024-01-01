close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / BJP MLA’s son arrested on attempt to murder charge after CCTV clip emerges

BJP MLA’s son arrested on attempt to murder charge after CCTV clip emerges

ByShruti Tomar
Jan 01, 2024 09:37 PM IST

Dinesh Lodhi, is the son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi who was elected from MP’s Picchore assembly segment in December

BHOPAL: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator’s son in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on an attempt to murder charge after he hit a two-wheeler with his sports utility vehicle on December 31 night, police said on Monday.

Police said Dinesh Lodhi was arrested on a complaint of Ravindra Yadav (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said Dinesh Lodhi was arrested on a complaint of Ravindra Yadav (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police move came after video footage recorded by closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) of the incident emerged.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The suspect, Dinesh Lodhi, is the son of BJP’s Pritam Lodhi who was elected from MP’s Picchore assembly segment. Days after his father was elected, Ravindra Yadav of Jalalpura village in Picchore said Dinesh Lodhi allegedly threatened him. “I was being harassed allegedly for not supporting his father in the election,” he said.

Gwalior superintendent of police, Rajesh Chandel, said: “The complainant Ravindra Yadav alias Lalu informed police that Dinesh Lodhi hit his Activa (two-wheeler) with a speeding Scorpio on Sunday in a bid to kill him. His two-year-old nephew was sitting on the Activa. He narrowly escaped.”

“Dinesh committed a crime and he deserved to be arrested. I will not support a criminal whether he is my son or someone else,” Pritam Lodhi said after his son’s arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out