Cong leader Raja Pateriya released on bail, was jailed for remarks on PM Modi

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateriya was released on bail on Saturday after spending 80 days in Panna jail in Madhya Pradesh. He was granted bail by Madhya Pradesh high court on February 27. Raja Pateriya was granted bail by Madhya Pradesh high court on February 27 (Twitter Photo)

“I am happy that I got a chance to spend time in the jail which was like a university for Mahatma Gandhi. There is no caste discrimination. Hindus, Muslims, Shudras, Brahmins, and Kshatriyas all cook in one place and eat together. Everyone eats food together. Thanks to the Prime Minister and the chief minister for sending me to jail. This was the best place for me,” Pateriya said after getting out on Saturday.

The Congress leader was arrested on January 13 and jailed in connection to his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he allegedly asked people to kill PM Modi to save the constitution.

A first information report (FIR) in this regard was registered against Pateriya at the direction of state home minister Narottam Mishra after a video of his speech went viral on social media.

He was charged under sections 451 (house trespass), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, 505 (1)(b) (making statement which is likely to cause fear or alarm to the public), 505 (1)(c) (making a statement which is likely to incite any class of persons to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the video, Pateriya was allegedly heard saying, “Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him,” Pateriya said, according to the video.