Covid-19: MP logs 126 new cases, 1 death; active tally at 550

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,369 on Thursday after the detection of 126 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,742, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100, was 1.7 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 65 to touch 10,33,077, leaving the state with 550 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,353 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,03,192, he said. A government release said 12,04,41,439 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 47,413 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,369, new cases 126, death toll 10,742, recoveries 10,33,077, active cases 550, number of tests so far 2,95,03,192.