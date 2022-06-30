Covid-19: MP logs 126 new cases, 1 death; active tally at 550
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,369 on Thursday after the detection of 126 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,742, an official said.
The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100, was 1.7 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 65 to touch 10,33,077, leaving the state with 550 active cases, the official informed.
With 7,353 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,03,192, he said. A government release said 12,04,41,439 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 47,413 on Thursday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,369, new cases 126, death toll 10,742, recoveries 10,33,077, active cases 550, number of tests so far 2,95,03,192.
-
Four arrested in robbery attempt at Pune station
The Pune police on Wednesday arrested four persons for robbery attempt near Pune station area. The accused were identified as Mayur Rathod (21) from Yerawada,Suresh Bapu Sakat (19) from Pune station , Sarfaraj Mehbob Makandar (29) from Belgaon and Suresh Babudas Vaishnav (26) from Hadapsar. The incident took place on Wednesday night, when a police informer confirmed that Rathod along with others were in Pune station area and would attempt to rob people.
-
ITC fraud: Cybercrime cell exposes ₹215 crore racket, one held from Lucknow
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656609931993
-
Mission 2024: Now, 14 opposition-held LS seats in U.P. on BJP’s radar
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656609892478
-
Rottweiler attacks retired ACP, Pune police book owner
A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was out for Retired ACP Sunil Pundalik Kalgutrkar (60) who filed an FIR's morning walk on Wednesday was attacked by a Rottweiler dog. Retired ACP Sunil Pundalik Kalgutrkar (60) who filed an FIR is admitted at Jupiter hospital, said police. Chaturshringi police have registered case against the dog's owner,Tushar Bhagat (32) and hBhagat'sfather. Kalgutrkar was out for his walk along with his dog. His dog attacked the Kalgutrkar's dog.
-
Will Pune retain 3 slots in Eknath Shinde cabinet?
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656609873163
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics