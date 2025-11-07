DA case: HC to hear Bikram Singh Majithia’s bail plea today

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday deferred the hearing on a plea from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia seeking bail in an disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the state Vigilance Bureau on June 25 on allegations of laundering of ₹540 crore of “drug money”.

The case will be taken up on Friday. The hearing took before the bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya and after extensive arguments from both the sides, the matter was deferred for Friday.

A Mohali court had dismissed the SAD leader’s bail plea on August 18 and subsequently on August 22, the VB submitted a 40,000-page chargesheet against him before a Mohali court.

Majithia, who was arrested on June 25 and is in judicial custody, has been claiming that the case is politically motivated. Multiple cases have been filed to keep the petitioner behind bars, he has claimed.

The DA case stems from a probe being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case against him. In 2021, he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force.