Dead man in MP’s Raigarh receives 'vaccinated' certificate, authorities cite 'glitch'

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Raigarh district have recently sent a message for the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to a person who passed away in May this year. The deceased was also sent a certificate stating completion of his two-dose vaccination course.

A PTI report said officials cited computer error as the reason behind the goof-up, adding an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

The 78-year-old deceased man, Purushottam Shakyawar, hailing from Biaora town, was sent the message on December 3, his son Phool Singh Shakyawar told the news agency. The family was also able to download the certificate.

Shakyawar said his father had taken the first dose of the vaccine on April 8. He passed away on May 24 while undergoing treatment in Indore.

District vaccination officer Dr PL Bhagoria also spoke about a glitch in the computer that may have generated such a message.

Another official said someone might have entered the wrong mobile phone number while making an entry, adding the mistake will be rectified.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Biaora Ramchandra Dangi said the state government was misleading people by presenting wrong data on vaccination.

Such incidents were exposing the government's claim and a high-level inquiry should be conducted into all such cases, he said.

According to an official release, 9,33,96,219 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,55,240 on Friday

Madhya Pradesh reported 15 new Coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the statewide caseload to 7,93,322. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529.