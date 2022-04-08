Dr Anand Rai, who exposed Vyapam scam, arrested for defamation. He moves SC
BHOPAL: Dr Anand Rai, the Madhya Pradesh doctor who blew the whistle on the admission and recruitment racket widely known as the Vyapam scam, has been arrested from a Delhi hotel late on Thursday night on charges of falsely alleging that an official in the chief minister’s office was involved in the alleged paper leak of MP Teachers’ Eligibility Test.
A team of MP’s crime branch made the arrest in Delhi and was taken to Bhopal where he was produced before a judge. Dr Rai, who was posted at a health centre in Indre, was also suspended.
Dr Rai’s legal team later moved the Supreme Court, which in 2015 ordered a CBI probe into the Vyapam scam, to seek relief. The top court is expected to hear his petition on Monday.
The case against Dr Rai was registered on a complaint by Lakshman Singh Markam, an officer on special duty in the chief minister’s office, who alleged that Dr Rai and Congress spokesperson KK Mishra manipulated content from Facebook. “They used words derogatory to the SC/ST community and posted it on a public platform to defame him,” said Markam in the complaint.
Crime branch deputy commissioner of police, Bhopal, Amit Kumar said Dr Anand Rai and Congress spokesperson KK Mishra were named in the FIR registered on March 27 under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 470 (forged document), 500 (defamation), 504 (criminal intimidation), 120 b (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, police have also invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
A candidate who appeared for a recruitment exam to hire teachers claimed on social media that when he was returning home, he met an agent from Dholpur who showed him a screenshot of the paper that was allegedly sent by someone by the name of Lakshman Singh.
On March 26, Dr Rai posted some screenshots of the question paper of MPTET with a caption that the screenshot was taken by one “Lakshman Singh”, demanding a CBI inquiry into the identity of this “Lakshman Singh.” A similar post was also made by Congress spokesperson KK Mishra.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s OSD Lakshman Singh filed a police complaint the following day.
Congress spokesperson KK Mishra, who appeared before the police on April 1, said he had just shared the widely-circulated posts and didn’t fabricate the screenshots.
Dr Rai approached the high court against the FIR. The high court initially barred the police from arresting him but lifted this restriction on April 4.
Rai told HT that he is moving the Supreme Court because he is being targeted unnecessarily.
“I was posted at a government hospital in Indore and I was suspended by the health department. My wife who is a government doctor is also being targeted by the state government. I have been fighting against corruption and irregularities in holding exams by Vyapam for the past 10 years. I will keep fighting for unemployed youth. I fiercely exposed Vyapam Scam and now this TET scam,” he added.
Lakshman Singh Markam couldn’t be contacted for his comments.
But MP’s medical education minister Vishwas Sarang defended the arrest. “The right action was taken against him. He is a government employee and instead of performing his duty, he is busy making fake claims and charges. The administration and police are working as per rule.”
School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “Some blackmailers and Congress leaders hatched a conspiracy to defame the exam and they are being punished for that. The state government ordered an inquiry into the matter and as of now, it is not proven who and when the screenshots were taken. This is confirmed that the paper was not leaked and inquiry is still going on.”
Congress former state president Arun Yadav condemned the arrest. He said, “Shivrajji has now become a dictator because journalists cannot speak the truth and a whistle-blower cannot speak on scams. Shivraj ji, stop killing democracy, the arrest of Anand Rai is a conspiracy to suppress the Vyapam scam.”
-
Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment. This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
-
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
-
State transport workers stage stir outside Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence
More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. They raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation. According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the south Mumbai house, 'Silver Oak'.
-
Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents
In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation vicinity for causing environmental pollution. On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena. More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics