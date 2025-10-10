Five arrested after communal tension over assault on RSS leader in MP: Police

Five people were arrested on Friday following communal tension triggered by the assault of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader on Thursday evening in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said. As many as 30 people have been booked for creating ruckus and voluntarily causing hurt. District collector Narendra Suryanvanshi imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Representative file photo)

Betul superintendent of police (SP) Virendra Jain suspended two sub-inspectors for negligence in performing their duties while Multai station in-charge Devkaran Daheriya has been transferred to the police lines.

District collector Narendra Suryanvanshi imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) citing Friday prayers of people from the minority community as a precautionary measure.

“In Multai, a group of people assaulted Shishupal Yadav, the district pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following a verbal altercation on taking over a bike with two men from the minority community. The incident was widely shared on social media and escalated the tension. Members of both communities clashed but police controlled the mob and brought the situation under control”, SP Jain said.

Later in the night, a crowd gathered outside the police station demanding action against the assaulters. People also assembled outside the homes of the assaulters.

Suryavanshi and ASP Kamla Joshi reached Multai after which additional police forces were called in from Pandhurna. The protesters were later pacified by the police personnel.

Police have been deployed on main roads along with sensitive and religious areas of the city. All private schools have been temporarily shut.

“Police are trying to nab the other accused who ignited tension in the area”, the SP said.