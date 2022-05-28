Guess what colour kurta-pyjamas BJP and Cong leaders wear before MP civic polls
Nayan Makhwana, who runs a tailoring shop he says is 140 years old, also shared 'inside details' of the types of kurtas candidates from a particular party prefer.
As panchayat and civic body polls approach in Madhya Pradesh, candidates of the two major political parties - the ruling BJP and opposition Congress - have started queuing up outside renowned tailors of Indore - not to seek their vote but order new sets of kurta-pyjamas.
The quintessential political attire, kurta-pyjama sales are accelerating in the city, with candidates ordering up to 15 pairs each, one shop owner told news agency ANI.
Nayan Makhwana, who runs a tailoring shop he says is 140 years old, also shared 'inside details' of the types of kurtas candidates from a particular party prefer.
He claims he can tell which party a candidate belongs to just by the kurta he orders! "Congress candidates prefer white kurtas… candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party usually prefer colourful ones," he told ANI.
Also, while Congress and BJP candidates may not agree on key political issues (or even colour of kurtas), they do seem to agree on one thing - the fabric! "Most of the leaders prefer Khadi material only," the tailor said. "There is high demand for coloured Khadi fabric which remains tight and thin. There is also demand for white linens in view of elections. Politicians like plain or linens," Santosh Khatri, a textile trade, said.
The Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced the dates for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, which will be held in three phases beginning next month.
The first phase of polling will be held on June 25, the second on July 1 and the third on July 8, an official said. Counting of votes will take place on July 8, July 11, July 14 and July 15 for different posts from panch to district panchayat members, he said. The nomination process will start from Monday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 10.
