Kejriwal targets BJP, Cong in MP, announces AAP’s 10 guarantees for state polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and announced the AAP’s 10 guarantees for the Assembly elections in the state, including free electricity, permanent jobs, ₹3,000 allowance to unemployed youth, etc. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at an Aam Aadmi Party meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna on Sunday. (Twitter/Bhagwant Mann)

Targeting his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kejriwal, at a party meeting in Satna, said, “Mama has cheated his nephews a lot, don’t trust him now. Now your son/brother/uncle has come, and give him a chance in Madhya Pradesh. I am your Chacha (uncle).”

“The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties,” Kejriwal said, without sparing the Congress, which is now an ally of the AAP in the INDIA bloc.

His party colleague and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

“We will give free electricity and all the pending bills of electricity will also be waived off. We will give permanent job to teachers to improve education in MP. Teachers will not be asked to do any work other than education,” Kejriwal said.

“All the medical tests, treatment and medicine will be given free of cost in MP. All the treatment of every resident of Madhya Pradesh will be free. We will build better government hospitals than private hospitals,” he added.

“ ₹3,000 per month will be given to the unemployed youth. We will also give employment to every unemployed in Madhya Pradesh. No bribe will be taken in government jobs,” the Delhi CM said.

He further said, “We will stop corruption, will start a toll-free number to provide home services, scheme to conduct pilgrimage for the elderly and Samman Nidhi of ₹1 crore to the martyrs.”

Kejriwal said the tenth guarantee for farmers and tribal will be introduced on the next visit.

“We have come to build the country and have not come to earn money. The Aam Aadmi Party is a party of gentlemen and patriots. If you want to make the future of your children, then there is only one party in the whole country, the Aam Aadmi Party,” Kejriwal said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP and the Congress.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

(With ANI inputs)