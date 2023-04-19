Locomotive pilot killed, 5 injured as trains collide in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a locomotive pilot died while five other railway personnel sustained injuries after a moving freight train collided with a goods train in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Wednesday, railway officials said. Wrecked remains of the engines after a goods train carrying coal collided with another stationary goods train. (PTI photo)

Shahdol collector Vandana Vaidya said that one railway personnel died while five others were injured including two, who remain critical.

All the injured are being treated at the Shahdol ‘s government medical College.

Officials said that the deceased loco pilot was in the stationary goods train and has been identified as one Rakesh Prasad (48), a resident of Bihar.

The incident is said to have occurred due to a signal overshoot, near Singhpur railway station, under Bilaspur railway division at around 6:50am on Wednesday.

The incident resulted in the traffic disruption in Bilaspur- Katni route leading to the cancellation of at least ten trains running on the route.

Earlier, Saket Ranjan, South Eastern Central Railway’s (SECR) spokesperson said, “According to preliminary information, six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, sustained injuries in the incident,”

He further said that eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron-ore laden moving goods train also derailed in the incident.