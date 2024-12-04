Ludhiana: Demolition drive in two colonies

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) conducted a demolition drive against “unauthorised” colonies here on Wednesday. Officials said a special drive has also been launched to take punitive action against those who have been fleecing people under the garb of offering cheaper plots in unauthorised colonies, which lack statutory sanction and compliance with the government norms. Officials in an unauthorised colony during the demolition drive in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

In compliance with demolition orders issued by the GLADA additional chief administrator, GLADA enforcement team, police force along with duty magistrate got roads and constructions razed in two “unauthorised” colonies in Dhandra village.

When developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite getting notices, the demolition drive was conducted which went unopposed. Officials said GLADA is planning more such drives in upcoming weeks to check mushrooming of illegal colonies at the initial stage.

GLADA chief administrator Harpreet Singh appealed to people not to purchase plots and buildings in unauthorised colonies as facilities like water supply, sewerage and electricity connections won’t be provided.