Madhya Pradesh: Bangle seller’s bail plea hearing deferred again

The hearing of a bail application at the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court by a bangle seller who was arrested on molestation charges was on Tuesday deferred for the fifth time in two months.

Taslim Ali, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh who used to sell bangles, was picked up by police in Indore for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl and also for carrying two Aadhaar cards and two voter ID cards.

Ali has been in the Indore district jail since August 23.

He was arrested a day after he filed a complaint against several persons, alleging that they beat him and took away cash worth more than ₹10,000.

Four persons who were arrested for allegedly beating up the bangle seller were granted bail and released from the district jail in September.

Appearing in court for Ali, advocate Ehtesham Hashmi said, “Justice is getting delayed. Everybody knows that he didn’t do anything [wrong]. We have eyewitnesses, but he is [still] not getting bail.”

The hearing of Ali’s bail petition at the high court had earlier been deferred due to various reasons after a sessions court rejected the bail plea on September 4.

Hashmi said that he wouldn’t comment on judiciary proceedings, but the police and government counsel were trying to delay the matter.

The government counsel Aditya Garg said, “Hearings can get deferred due to many reasons, it’s not an unusual thing. I can’t comment on this.”

Taslim Ali’s brother Jamal Ali said the family has been facing a tough time financially since the bangle seller’s arrest. “Taslim has five children and he was the family’s sole breadwinner. I am waiting for his bail, so that we could return to our village,” said Jamal Ali.