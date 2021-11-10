Extortion case: Third non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

A city magistrate court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Marine Drive police’s ₹20 crore extortion case, presently being probed by the state criminal investigation department (CID).

This is the third non-bailable warrant issued against Singh.Last month the courts in Thane and Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against Singh in two other criminal matters involving charges of extortion.

Special public prosecutor for CID Shekhar Jagtap said that on Wednesday afternoon eighth additional chief metropolitan magistrate court issued NBW against Singh.

Singh, five other policemen and developer Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, and others are accused in the case. Punamiya and Jain were earlier arrested and granted bail in the matter. On Monday night, the CID had arrested two serving police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke. They are presently in police custody till November 16. Singh is wanted in the case along with many others. The CID is probing at least three of the five first information reports (FIR) filed against him.

A look-out circular (LoC) is already in force against Singh. Apart from this, two open inquiries have been initiated against the 1988-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer by the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) over the corruption allegations made against him by two serving inspectors.