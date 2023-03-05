Madhya Pradesh CM launches ‘Laadli Bahna’ scheme for women

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched 'Laadli Bahna Yojana' from Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan helps a beneficiary to fill her form during the launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.(PTI)

As part of the launch of the scheme in Jamboree Maidan, the CM filled out the form for a woman on Sunday which is also his 65th birthday.

Through this scheme, ₹1000 a month is to be given to those women from 23 to 60 years of age who have less than 5 acres of land and an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakhs, Chouhan said.

He further said that the scheme will start today itself.

"Scheme will start from 5 March. Beneficiaries will be able to apply for the scheme till 30 April 2023. The final list of beneficiaries of the scheme will be released on May 31," CM Chouhan further said adding that the scheme's benefits will start from June 10, 2023.

The amount will be credited to the accounts on the 10th of every month.

While addressing the gathering, MP CM said, "I used to think that when that day will come, my sisters will not have to worry about thousand rupees. I thought unlike a real brother who comes once a year on Raksha Bandhan and gives gifts to the sisters, I will give something throughout the year, not once in a year."

With the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Scheme', the government aims to reach out to one crore women in the state, where Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year. A provision of ₹8,000 crore has been made for the scheme in the state Budget presented in the Assembly recently.