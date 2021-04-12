Madhya Pradesh govt offers space to private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment

The Madhya Pradesh government has offered to provide space to private hospitals to set up their medical facilities in a bid to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan also said the supply of Remdevisir injections would be normalised within the next two or three days as the government has started procuring the key anti-viral drug.

The demand for the drug has gone up in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The CM said the viral infection can be controlled if people adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"I believe that instead of a lockdown in cities, people should lock their faces with masks and lock themselves in their homes tocontrol the spread of the viral infection," Chouhan said.

He said the state has also placed an order for 2,000 oxygen concentrators (a medical device that filters surrounding air and delivers purified medical grade oxygen) for adequate supply of the oxygen to the Covid-19 patients.

"We have made an offer to private hospitals that we will provide them space and they should start their own medical set up there," Chouhan said.

Some people have given a positive response and discussions are going on with them, he informed.

"We want to increase the number of beds at any cost," Chouhan said after planting a sapling at the Smart City Garden in Bhopal.

"The concentrator will also be used along with the oxygen cylinder. The government is trying to ensured that there is no shortage of necessary equipmentand medicines," Chouhan said.

Asked about the board exams of Classes 10 and 12, Chouhan said the dates for exams conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education have not yet been announced.

A decision will be taken after assessing the Covid-19 situation, he said, adding that the government will not let the students be affected.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 5,939 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, which pushed the infection count to 3,38,145, officials said.

The fatality count rose to 4,184 with 24 more deaths reported on Sunday.

This month, the state has so far recorded 42,634 new cases of the viral infection and 198 fatalities, as per official data.