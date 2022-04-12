Madhya Pradesh police book Digvijaya Singh over wrong tweet on Khargone violence

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday booked Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings after he tweeted a wrong video of Rajasthan’s Khargone, where communal tension erupted on Sunday.

Crime branch Bhopal deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar said, “Digvijaya Singh has been booked under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 465 (Punishment for forgery) and 505 (2) (makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of IPC. A complaint Prakash Mande from Bhopal said that Singh is trying to create disturbance and justify the act of rioters by insulting and defaming Hindu religion.”

Now, police are investigating the matter.

On Tuesday morning, Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “Is it appropriate to put a flag at a religious place with a sword and stick? Did the Khargone administration allow a procession with weapons like sticks and swords? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion? Don’t forget Shivraj ji, you have taken an oath to run the government impartially. In the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to practice his religion. Seeing religion, Shivraj ji’s action is unconstitutional. Is there a provision for this bulldozer culture in any law or rule of India? If you have to drive a bulldozer illegally, then do not discriminate on the basis of religion.”

Later, he deleted the tweet after there was an uproar over the video he posted, which is stated to belong to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

BJP leaders attacked Singh for creating disturbance in MP.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said Digvijay Singhji always does such things whether it is a matter of defaming Madhya Pradesh or spreading communal tension. “Earlier, he posted a photo of the bridge of Pakistan as Bhopal. Now, he posted the wrong video of communal tension,” he added.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked Singh. In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday afternoon, the CM said, “Former chief minister Digvijay Singh wants to spread tension in the state. He is conspiring to throw the state in the fire of riots. It will not be tolerated.”

“Later, the CM instructed the ministers to take charge of maintaining peace in their areas and also ensured law and order conditions on Hanuman Jayanti and Eid. The state is an island of peace. I will not allow disturbance at any cost,” he added.

Congress leaders called this act of Singh a mistake. “Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh posted a wrong video mistakenly and he rectified his mistake by deleting it. BJP is necessarily making it an issue to divert the failure of the state government in maintaining law and order in Khargone,” said PC Sharma, Congress MLA.

Despite repeated attempts, Digvijaya Singh couldn’t be contacted for a comment.