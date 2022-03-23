Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh records zero death, 26 new Covid-19 cases
Madhya Pradesh records zero death, 26 new Covid-19 cases


A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test,
A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test,
Published on Mar 23, 2022 10:27 PM IST
PTI |

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,940 on Wednesday after the addition of 26 fresh cases, a health department official said. 

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,734 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate also stood at 0.1 per cent, he said. 

With 40 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in MP rose to 10,30,077, leaving the state with 129 active cases, the official added. With 21,990 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 2,86,84,002. 

A total of 11,48,69,106 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP including 3,58,443 on Wednesday, an official release said. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,940, new cases 26, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,077, active cases 129, number of tests so far 2,86,84,002. 

Sign out