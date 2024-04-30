 Madhya Pradesh: Six-time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat joins BJP with Morena mayor - Hindustan Times
Madhya Pradesh: Six-time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat joins BJP with Morena mayor

ByShruti Tomar
Apr 30, 2024 05:50 PM IST

A former minister, Ramniwas Rawat is a prominent OBC leader of Gwalior and Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh

Veteran Congress leader and MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Vijaypur, Ramniwas Rawat, and Morena mayor Sharda Solanki joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Morena on Tuesday.

Ramniwas Rawat. (File)
Ramniwas Rawat. (File)

Former minister and six-time MLA, Rawat is a prominent other backward classes (OBC) leader of Gwalior and Chambal region. A former working president of the Congress, experts believe his exit will affect the party’s performance in Sheopur and Morena districts.

Rawat was apparently upset with the party for giving ticket to Satyapal Singh Sikarwar from Morena Lok Sabha seat. He said he joined the BJP to ensure the development of his area.

“He was supposed to join the BJP in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to Morena last week. However, the Congress assured him that his grievances would be addressed. Nothing happened and he decided to join the BJP after having discussion with (Union) home minister Amit Shah three days ago,” said a close aide of Rawat.

After joining the BJP, Rawat said, “Everyone wishes to do something for the people of their region and to develop the area. I could not do as much development as I wanted. Now, by joining the BJP, I want to take my region forward through development.”

Morena mayor Sharda Solanki, who held a press conference on Monday talking about Congress guarantees, also joined the BJP along with Rawat.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “It is surprising that leaders like Ramniwas Rawat, who rose as a politician in the Congress, are leaving the party. The party has given them name, fame and power. But these leaders shouldn’t lie that they are doing it for people as everybody knows that they are leaving the party due to personal and business reasons only.”

On Monday, Indore Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam joined the BJP after withdrawing his nomination at the last moment.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

News / Cities / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: Six-time Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat joins BJP with Morena mayor
