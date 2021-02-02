Madhya Pradesh to become first state to present paperless budget

Madhya Pradesh finance minister will present a paperless budget during the budget session of the legislative assembly, which is scheduled to be held from February 22 to March 26.

The decision of presenting a paperless budget was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, said Narottam Mishra, state home minister.

Mishra said, “MP state government will be the first state after the Central government which will present the paperless budget. A made-in-India tabloid will be used to read the budget”.

MP finance department minister Jagdish Devda will present the budget. The cabinet also approved the scheme of providing farm loans to farmers at zero per cent rate, said Mishra.

The state government has also decided to merge Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Department (MPSEDC) with Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT), said Mishra. MPSEDC was mired in controversy due to an alleged ₹80,000 crore e-tendering scam two years ago.

