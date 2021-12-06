Madhya Pradesh to conduct 3 state-wide Covid vaccination campaigns this month

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced three state-wide vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 in December as the state pushes towards 100 per cent coverage of those who are eligible for the jabs.

“We are committed to achieving 100% vaccination in the state by Dec 2021. A state-wide vaccination campaign will be organized on Dec 8,15 & 22 for this purpose,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

So far 94% of people in the state have got the 1st dose & 70% of people have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose as well. We are committed to achieving 100% vaccination in the state by Dec 2021. A state-wide vaccination campaign will be organized on Dec 8,15 & 22 for this purpose. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 6, 2021

However, 30 per cent of the eligible population in the state remain to be inoculated with the second dose, according to the data shared by Chouhan. “So far 94% of people in the state have got the 1st dose & 70% of people have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose as well,” he also said in his tweet.

As many as 90,224,026 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, comprising 5,13,73,661 first and 3,88,50,365 second doses, have been administered in MP as of 12pm on the day, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Among the districts, Indore leads the list with 5,626,246 doses administered so far, followed by Bhopal with 3,683,979, according to the latest data.

Chouhan also thanked health care workers and others involved in the vaccination drive as the state completed administering more than 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

“Delighted to inform you that we have succeeded in administering more than 9 Crore doses of #COVID19 vaccination in the state. My heartfelt gratitude to health workers,social workers,voluntary organizations,members of CMG, & all those actively engaged in achieving this milestone,” he said in another tweet.

The remarks came on the same day as the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s vaccination drive crossed 1.28 billion-mark, the Union health ministry said.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh saw nine new cases of Covid-19 and no related deaths as the total caseload reached 793,241 and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,528, according to a report by news agency PTI.