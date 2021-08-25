Madhya Pradesh to kick-off 2 day mega Covid vaccination drive from today

The Madhya Pradesh government will on Wednesday begin a two-day mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) called the “MP Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2” drive , focusing on covering those people whose second dose is due. An official told news agency PTI on Tuesday that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the campaign from the Jawahar Chowk area in the capital city of Bhopal. The state government has aimed to inoculate a total of 3.5 million people in these two days.

The above-mentioned official said that on Wednesday, both first and second doses of the vaccine will be administered to beneficiaries while on Thursday, only those whose second dose is due will be covered.

Chief minister Chouhan on Monday met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged for 1.1 million additional vaccine doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state. Chouhan informed that under the drive, the state government was committed to administer both vaccine doses to the entire eligible population of the state.

Addressing the block, ward and village level crisis management committees regarding the vaccination drive on Tuesday, Chouhan instructed that all collectors, doctors, experts, public representatives and crisis management groups should put in their efforts to make the campaign successful.

“Crisis management team and the administration should do a door-to-door survey. If there is confusion in anyone’s mind regarding the vaccine, then clear it. Vehicles should be arranged for the elderly people and others who have difficulty in coming to the vaccination centre,” Chouhan said. The chief minister also urged pregnant women to take the jab in order to ensure the safety of the mother as well as the child.

“I am sure that with the cooperation of all of you, the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan will once again set new records of success and the Madhya Pradesh model of public participation will set an excellent example of vaccination across the country,” Chouhan said on Tuesday, according to a tweet posted by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

In June, the Madhya Pradesh government launched the first mega vaccination campaign on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21), where it aimed towards vaccinating over one million beneficiaries. And on that day, the state set a record of administering the jab to 1.64 million people.

Authorities so far have administered vaccines to 40,194,231 people of which 33,592,729 have received the first dose and the remaining 6,601,502 have received both doses, i.e fully vaccinated.